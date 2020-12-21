LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky and southern Indiana veterans will soon be able to get the latest COVID-19 vaccines.
The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will start offering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue this week.
The first round of vaccines will be only for health care personnel, veterans living in nursing homes and spinal cord unit residents.
The VA says it hopes to eventually offer it to all veterans and employees when the supplies increase.
