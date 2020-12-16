LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is now a hub for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
At the corner of KY 61 and KY 245, you'll see a massive warehouse. Developers aren't talking, but a brochure online highlights that UPS Worldport is 20 minutes from the site for easy access.
"At the Bourbon Logistics Center, the facility is 1 million-plus square feet," Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said. "They had a 15,000-square-foot freezer and a 15,000-square-foot refrigerator, and it — between the two — is what I'm going to call their staging area, and the rest of the facility is where we could see what I'm going to say is the packaging."
Summers said this is a warehouse for the Pfizer vaccine. He recently went on a private tour with the operations manager of the facility and county coordinator. Summers said he was told no pictures are allowed.
"I was amazed, totally amazed," he said. "Coming from a manufacturing background, it was orchestrated so well and how they trained so many employees."
McKesson, a global health care company, is ramping up, hiring for 1,200 warehouse workers for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. That company declined our request for an interview.
"We know McKesson already has another building under construction now right here in our community," Summers said. "And what they have told us is these facilities will distribute to the entire east coast."
And even though the warehouse is in Bullitt County, Summers said county first responders will be getting the Moderna vaccine instead.
"We weren't on the list from anything from Pfizer," he said.
He's hoping they'll get the vaccines on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
"We're going to have recognition as a hub," Summers said. "When people look back in history, our community, we've been prepared but also a major factor to getting this vaccine out."
