LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of two Walgreens locations in Kentucky said their employees gave out COVID-19 vaccines to people who weren't supposed to get them yet.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he learned that one Walgreens location in Louisville and another in Lexington gave doses of the vaccine on Christmas Eve to some people who were not included in the state's initial phase of vaccine distribution.
Walgreens said once thawed, the vaccine can only be used for up to five days, so they made the extras available to the general public so that none would go to waste.
Walgreens said the shots were given to employees, first responders and community members, many of whom were over the age of 65.
Beshear said this shouldn't have happened and that the shots should have been taken to a long-term care facility instead.
