LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Associated Press) -- The Kentucky teen at the heart of an encounter with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington has settled his lawsuit with CNN.
Nicholas Sandmann confirmed the settlement on Twitter. He had alleged that the cable news network falsely labeled him a racist who instigated a threatening confrontation.
Yes, We settled with CNN.— Nick Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 7, 2020
WDRB reached out to a spokesperson for CNN, who confirmed the settlement, but offered no further comment.
The attorneys for Sandmann also had filed suit last month against The Washington Post and are threatening numerous other news organizations, including The Associated Press. A judge dismissed the suit against the Washington Post.
In the lawsuit against CNN, Sandmann and his parents alleged that CNN had engaged in "falsely attacking, vilifying and bullying" Sandmann. They asked for $275 million.
The actions of Sandmann and his Covington Catholic High School classmates have been intensely debated since video and photographs emerged of them wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and facing off with Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips.
Both Sandmann and Nathan Phillips say they were trying to defuse tensions that were rising among three groups on a day Washington hosted both the anti-abortion March for Life, attended by the Covington students, and the Indigenous Peoples March. But video of Sandmann and Phillips standing very close to each other, with Sandmann staring and at times smiling at Phillips as he sang and played a drum, gave some who watched it a different impression.
