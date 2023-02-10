LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halftime at two upcoming Louisville basketball games will include a life-saving lesson.
UofL doctors will lead a CPR demonstration alongside former NBA and UofL basketball star Darrell Griffith and members of the American Heart Association.
It'll happen at the UofL women's game on Sunday against Clemson, and at the men's game on Feb. 15 against Virginia.
It's estimated that if someone receives hands-only CPR, their chances of survival are doubled and possibly even tripled.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.