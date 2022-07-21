LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 is blocked in both directions after a semi crash near exit 102 in Elizabethtown.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred in a construction zone. A semi hit a barrier wall and pushed it across all southbound and most of the northbound side.
I-65 Blocked Near Exit 102 - Crash between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction in the construction zone where a semi collided with barrier wall pushing it across all sb most of the nb side. Motorists are advised to chose an alt route before Exit 102 for nb and before Exit 105 sb.— kytcdistrict4 (@kytcdistrict4) July 21, 2022
As the semi gets removed, it's estimated to take two to three hours for crews to get the barrier wall back in place.
For the drivers sitting in the queue, crews are relieving northbound backup via KY 313 at Exit 102 and the incoming northbound traffic will be directed onto US 62 at Exit 94 in Elizabethtown.
