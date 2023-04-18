LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highway 150 in Floyd County, Indiana is closed due to a crash involving two semi trucks.
According to Floyd County dispatch, the call came in about 8:54 a.m. Tuesday of two semis had crashed in the 7900 block of Highway 150 between Galena and Greenville.
No injuries have been reported. The semis were carrying diesel fuel, which spilled onto the roadway. Floyd County dispatch said the road is closed until the fuel is cleaned up.
Police are rerouting traffic to Old Vincennes Road.
Highway 150 is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m.
