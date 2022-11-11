LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a semi on Interstate 265 near Westport Road sent one person to the hospital.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported as an injury accident involving a bus and semi about 8:40 a.m. Friday.
JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said no students were on the bus, but the driver was taken to the hospital for what she called minor injuries.
Trimarc camera views of the crash show the bus ended up across the median.
MetroSafe said all lanes of traffic were blocked initially with traffic being detoured on to Westport Road. By 10:30 a.m. northbound lanes of I-265 reopened. Southbound lanes remained closed. There is no estimate on how long the interstate may be blocked.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.