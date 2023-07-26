LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department says two people are dead after a crash on I-264.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The drivers of both vehicles died. There were no passengers in either car.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
I-264 west from Dixie Highway to Farnsley Road is shut down. Police say the interstate will be shut down for several hours.
We will update this story as soon as more information is released.
