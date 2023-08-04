265 at WESTPORT - AX - 8-4-2023.jpg

A serious crash shut down all lanes of northbound I-265 near Westport Road on Friday morning. (Image courtesy Trimarc) Aug. 4, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 265 in east Louisville shut down all lanes on Friday morning. 

MetroSafe confirms the crash happened about 9:40 a.m. near Westport Road. At least one person was taken to the hospital. 

A supervisor could not confirm how many vehicles were involved, but Trimarc indicated that it was a single vehicle. 

As of 10:45 a.m., MetroSafe said wreckers were headed to the scene to clear the crash. 

Trimarc cameras show there are major delays on I-265 with traffic backed up beyond Aiken Road. 

This story will be updated.  

Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Tags