I-64 Fatal Crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a crash on I-64 East near the Cochran Hill Tunnels and Grinstead Drive.

LMPD says the man was traveling eastbound around 4:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control and hit a light pole. He died at the scene.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved.

All lanes of I-64 in both directions near Grinstead and the tunnels are closed. LMPD says it expects the lanes to stay closed until around 8 a.m. 

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags