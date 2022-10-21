LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a crash on I-64 East near the Cochran Hill Tunnels and Grinstead Drive.
LMPD says the man was traveling eastbound around 4:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control and hit a light pole. He died at the scene.
No other injuries or vehicles were involved.
All lanes of I-64 in both directions near Grinstead and the tunnels are closed. LMPD says it expects the lanes to stay closed until around 8 a.m.
This story will be updated.
