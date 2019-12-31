LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Troopers responded to a crash in Elkhart County on the Indiana Toll Road that sent a semi cab down a steep embankment and onto railroad tracks.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to the scene of a 2013 Freightliner with double trailers that had lost control, crashed through a guardrail and struck a concrete wall near mile marker 102. The vehicle was separated from the double trailers, fell down an embankment and landed on the railroad tracks below. The trailers remained hanging on the edge of the overpass.
The driver, Jesus Zeigler, 40, was able to escape the semi through the windshield and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to recover.
