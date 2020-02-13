Crawford County Schools helps students battle flu with new device

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The flu has hit schools so hard this year that some have had to shut down. Now, a southern Indiana district is trying to keep it from spreading to its students.
Crawford County is bringing doctors and nurses directly to schools. Health experts said it's especially important there, where without even a stop light, it's rural and spread out.
"(Students) travel about 30 to 35 minutes to get here by bus," said Kim Allen, a school nurse.
It's also one of the poorest in the state.
"It's a real struggle for some of our parents to take off work and take the students to the doctor, and a lot of our students go with out health care just because of that," Allen said.
A device called telehealth is helping the Crawford County School district get with the times.
"With the flu season upon us and the amount of students we're seeing in the clinics with the flu, this can really be beneficial," Allen said.
The machine connects to a medical provider at Harrison County Hospital.
"We are seeing excitement for the program," says Michelle Schear, a nurse at the Harrison County Hospital.
A doctor or nurse will provide the exam. The machine will check a students blood pressure, ear, nose, throat and skin to test for strep throat or the flu.
"Everything that happens to you at a doctor's office, this machine is going to do," Allen said.
A grant from Indiana Rural Health Association is paying for three telehealth clinics. One is at the high school. South and West Crawford elementary schools will also have clinics. Students at the middle school and East Crawford Elementary School would go to the high school.
"We're going to be able to hopefully relieve some of that burden for our parents and be able to keep our kids in the classroom so they don't miss out on that valuable educational time," Allen said.
Students must have a consent form. The school nurse will also call the student's parent for their permission. The cost is similar to a doctor's appointment.
