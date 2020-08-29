NEWBURGH, Ind. (WDRB) - A Crawford County woman is behind bars after police say she fatally shot a man on Friday night in Birdseye, Indiana.
Indiana State Police say in a release that officers were called about 8:50 p.m. Friday to North Dillard Road, not far from State Road 164 on the report of a shooting.
According to police's investigation, 57-year-old Lisa Harris shot 56-year-old Micheal Harris.
Michael Harris was treated at the scene for "serious injuries" before being transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to the news release. Police did not immediately specify if the pair have any relation.
Lisa Harris is being held in the Crawford County Jail on a murder charge with no bond.
Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting.
