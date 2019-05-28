LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After some anxious days following his second stroke in three years, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum has been released from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home and with inpatient therapy.
The 82-year-old former University of Louisville basketball coach suffered a stroke last week, according to Jonathan Israel of the Denny Crum Foundation.
Crum's wife, Susan, recently told WDRB News that her husband's progress since the stroke has been steady and that he remains in good spirits. The announcement of Crum's release came this afternoon on Facebook.
"Coach and family appreciate your thoughts, prayers and well wishes," Israel Tweeted on Crum's behalf, quoting the coach as saying, "There are so many people who still care and that's nice to know."
The family is asking for privacy as Crum continues his recovery. He suffered a mild stroke in August 2017 while on a fishing trip in Alaska. One of his former players, Luke Whitehead, did visit with the coach last week and described him as "improving, and in high spirits."
