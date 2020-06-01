LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chris Beaty, a defensive lineman at Indiana University from 2000 to 2004 and a local business leader since his graduation, was shot multiple times and died of his injuries during protest violence in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
According to the Indianapolis Star, Beaty suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was one of several shootings during violence in the city over the weekend.
Beaty had remained involved in the program, and in April had Tweeted a Zoom call between IU football coach Tom Allen and several other former players. On Monday morning, Allen expressed grief over Beaty's death.
"I am at a loss for words," Allen said in a statement released by the school. "The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend!"
Beaty earned a sports management degree from IU, owned a couple of night clubs and since 2011 had served as the president of Fresh Marketing.
Eric Gordon, a former IU basketball star and Indiana Mr. Basketball, Tweeted of Beaty, "R.I.P Chris Beaty. Was great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro."
Indianapolis Colts sideline reporter Lara Overton, said via Twitter, "I’m absolutely heartbroken. Chris was the most lively, positive person who had an immense passion for people and his community. I loved looking to find him on game days, sharing many hugs and smiles, chatting about our shared love of sports especially our beloved Hoosiers."
