LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville athletic department will follow the university’s lead and enact furloughs for employees Wednesday, according to athletics director Vince Tyra, though who will be affected and the length of furloughs was not announced.
That was the main new information Tyra presented to a meeting of the U of L athletics association board Monday, while updating board members, via video conference, of measures the athletic department has taken while dealing with COVID-19 closures and cancellations.
Jeff Spoelker, U of L’s associate athletics director for finance, said that the school anticipates generating less revenue than projected, though how much less remains to be seen as the school awaits its final disbursement from the Atlantic Coast Conference and a couple of other outside payments.
Still, Spoelker said, the university made significant cuts in anticipation of those revenue shortfalls, and expects to finish the year, “in a very strong financial position, even if we head into a very uncertain 2020-21.”
U of L’s expenses through the end of March were only $1.5 million more than they were a year ago, largely thanks to the almost $2 million expense of making a bowl game, something few anticipated last summer.
Earlier this month, Tyra outlined cost-cutting measures within the department, including coaches taking 10% pay cuts, budget cuts to individual sports which Tyra said Sunday could amount to 15%, freezes on non-essential travel and hiring and, now, furloughs or other employee reductions, which will occur later this week.
The department still must plan for what Tyra called the “worst-case scenario” of canceling the football season, which would be financially catastrophic to most athletic departments. He doesn’t see that happening, but Tyra also said he doesn’t see football games happening without fans, nor does he want to see that.
Tyra has basically said that if it’s not safe for fans to attend, that the sport would be sending the wrong message by playing games where students are exposed. On Monday, he said that testing players was one thing, “but do you test them every week or before every practice? There’s a lot to consider.”
As big a worry is the question over whether games in stadiums will be considered safe in September. But he noted that those decisions will be made by authorities far higher up than athletics directors.
For now, U of L is considering what measures it might take to allow for social distancing at entry gates and elsewhere if football were to go on, though he acknowledged, “We don’t have the ability to social distance in a stadium,” he said.
The university told students in a letter last month that online instruction would continue for the remainder of the summer. Tyra did say that would not prohibit football players from returning to campus if they got the all-clear to do so. He said Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and others he has consulted have said that they’d like to have about six weeks to allow players to get back into condition before beginning a season.
Everyone wants (and needs) to have one. The questions now remain, when will it be, and how will it look?
