CRAWFORD | Louisville's Brown says race has outranked football in recent team discussions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has been around football since his childhood in Mississippi, played four years in the SEC at Ole Miss and has been a full-time college assistant since 2012.
But the team discussions right now, in the wake of racial unrest after high-profile police killings of African Americans around the nation in recent weeks, are like nothing he has experienced in the game. This time, the talk of race has been different, and he said he’s hoping the outcome will be different, too.
“To be honest, this is really the first time that we’ve really had to have a true, deep, deep, deep conversation about it,” Brown said Monday, the day some Louisville football players were cleared to resume voluntary workouts after a COVID-19 shutdown. “There’s been other times, at other schools, where an incident may happen and you may talk about it for a day or so. But with the things that have been happening over this whole year, just back-to-back-to-back it seems like, these conversations have been almost every time we start a position meeting now.”
Even on the regular Zoom calls that Brown has had with his defensive groups, the subject matter has changed.
“One thing I started, the first 10-15 minutes is just about life, just about life in general, and all the protests and things going on with George Floyd and Breonna (Taylor’s) deaths, and (Ahmaud) Aubrey’s death. It’s been about those. They want to talk about God. It’s been a lot more about this time that we’ve been away from football, this past two weeks. It hasn’t been a whole lot of football. And I think that’s good, because you’ve got to have those conversations. We’ve got to have them with these young men, because they are the next group that is going to lead our country.”
Every program has handled the challenge of the past couple of weeks differently. At Louisville, Brown said coaches have viewed their primary role as one of listening players and supporting them.
So when cornerback Anthony Johnson said he wanted to get out and march to make a statement, they supported him. He did the leg work of gathering teammates, a couple of coaches and even some children of coaches for a walk across the Big Four Bridge on May 31.
“We want to be a player-led team, and that’s what we’ve said since we’ve been here,” Brown said. “...It’s been awesome to hear their stories. It touches your heart. It makes you mad, makes you angry, makes you sad. And some of them make you really proud at how they’ve stepped up social media-wise and just wanted to take a stand on this issue, whether it’s white-black, whoever. Our whole team, they have bonded so much since we’ve gotten here.”
Former Louisville players have been a big part of recent protests downtown, with Jamon Brown, now with the Atlanta Falcons, taking bullhorn in hand to lead the crowds and to make sure the statements were being made in a peaceful way. Former Cardinals and Louisville natives Reggie Bonnafon and DeVante Parker also have had visible roles.
Brown said coaches have not limited players in terms of what they can post on social media or what they can take part in.
“We want our guys to be who they are,” he said. “We don’t want anybody to be somebody that they’re not. I think what Coach (Scott) Satterfield has done, he doesn’t make guys not be on Twitter or any type of social media. He just allows us as coaches, allows players just to be themselves and be able to speak out. That’s who he’s been. That’s who we’ve been. And I’m very prideful that these guys are able to use their voices and platform to help create change. That’s change we need in this country and in this world and in this city. I think those guys can help, and I’m excited for them.”
Brown believes that after years of unrest, change is possible. He said coaches have talked to Louisville players and encouraged them not to make this a two-week period of protest, but a long-term call for change. It’s change he thinks may well be ripe to happen. Or at least to begin.
In addition to walking the bridge, Louisville players have been downtown to help with post-protest cleanups and expect to do more of that kind of thing. Brown said that watching Johnson get motivated to put together a group of his teammates and head downtown gave him a great deal of hope.
“It meant a lot, being an African American,” Brown said. The things we’ve seen, what I’ve seen over my lifetime being from Mississippi and growing up in a place where it was a mixture but you still see some things and hear some things. Even playing sports you hear people calling you the N-word and things of that nature. It’s tough for us as African Americans to go through that and sometimes we don’t get the opportunities some people deserve because of the color of our skin -- and those guys understand it and they believe it and I know our coaches understand and believe it. That’s why we are out for a change ... We’ve just told our guys, use your platform to the best of your ability and let God do the rest.”
