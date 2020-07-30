LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an historic morning on Twitter. President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to publicly suggest the delay of a national election.
The text of his Tweet: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
The president has long alleged that mail-in voting leads to widespread fraud, and has stepped up the theme with COVID-19 spikes around the nation forcing safety measures in multiple states.
Why make such a striking suggestion now? Perhaps it was a bit of media manipulation.
Earlier in the morning, news broke that the nation’s economy contracted by 33% in the second quarter. Perhaps the coming election debate was better in the president’s eyes than a day’s worth of economic analysis.
Regardless, reaction was swift, and the opinion that mattered most was unequivocal.
The president doesn't have the constitutional authority to delay a federally scheduled election. And on Thursday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell swept the idea aside.
"Never in the history of the country, through wars, depressions and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time," McConnell told TV station WNKY. "And we will find a way to do that again this Nov. 3."
The only other time the country faced such a proposition was in 1864, when some aids to president Abraham Lincoln urged him to delay the election. They thought Lincoln would lose, as did Lincoln. But the election was, in Lincoln’s words, "a necessity."
Lincoln won the election, in a landslide. Two days later, he said, "We cannot have free government without elections; and if the rebellion could force us to forgo, or postpone a national election it might fairly claim to have already conquered and ruined us."
There is no constitutional plan for not holding an election. All succession plans assume an elected president, vice president or elected representatives. Election or not, the president’s term ends on Jan. 20, 2021, at noon. The terms of all members of the House of Representatives end on Jan. 3. The only legislators left to make a decision would be the 65 senators not up for reelection: 30 Republicans, 33 Democrats, 2 independents.
Given McConnell’s statement, none of that will be an issue. Only Congress can delay a federal election, and without his approval, the notion is dead.
The Tweet, however, will live forever.
