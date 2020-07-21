LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mask debate is over. We have a winner.
You might still be arguing against the usefulness of masks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you’ve lost. You’re wasting your (probably unmasked) breath.
In late June, Gallup polled Americans on mask usage. In the survey, 86% said they had worn a mask in the previous week. That’s up from 51% in early April.
If those results are even close to accurate, that’s the ballgame. No need to get into the hundreds of studies and real-time examples backing up the effectiveness of masks.
Only 11% said they would not consider wearing a mask. All 11% must be on Twitter and Facebook. Still, since Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mandatory order to wear masks in public earlier this month, usage has increased.
Necessity isn’t just the mother of invention. It’s apparently the father of sanity. As COVID-19 numbers began to return to the top of the headlines with alarming spikes across the southern part of the U.S. from South Carolina to Arizona and beyond, people may not have laid down their arguments, but they picked up their masks.
Experts told us in April that May was likely to be a “month of bliss.” States would reopen, people would pour out and do what they wanted, and we’d see a surge of cases in June and July. Turns out, they were right.
They also told us to wear masks when we couldn’t do social distancing, and we could greatly curtail the spread. They’re right about that too.
Even President Donald Trump, who has resisted masks from the outset, is coming around. He recently wore a mask in public for the first time. And on Monday, the ultimate endorsement: He Tweeted a photo of himself in a mask, saying, “many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me.”
Who knew? Mask wearing = “winning.”
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
Trump’s turn on masks leaves people like Georgia’s governor twisting in the wind. He has ordered local officials in the state not to mandate masks in a somewhat surprising push for central power from a party that has sought to champion the rights of states and municipalities to govern themselves.
I can hear the speech coming: “People had never seen it before. They never thought they would see a president wearing a mask. They told me ‘don’t do it,’ but I did it. I wore a mask more than any other president, more than Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, think of it.”
Whatever the case, more people are wearing masks, whether out of fear or necessity or civic mindedness or compassion or just weariness of having to explain why they’re not wearing one.
Major national retailers have gotten more aggressive about requiring masks.
At Kentucky’s largest church two Sundays ago, Southeast Christian Church senior pastor Kyle Idleman remarked on Beshear’s mask order from a spiritual perspective.
“Most of our campuses are meeting this weekend in the state of Kentucky,” he said. “As a church, we were already strongly encouraging, asking people to wear masks, working hard to social distance and follow all the guidelines. I know when you hear a mandate, I know how that is. It makes some people bristle. I know that wearing a mask, for all kinds of reasons, has become divisive and political. And I think all of that is especially exaggerated right now just because we feel pent up and frustrated. I’ll tell you I don’t like wearing a mask. I don’t know of anyone who likes wearing a mask. I completely sympathize with people who are skeptical. But as followers of Jesus, we can be glad to abide by this mandate for the very reasons we’re studying in John 13 ... We are compelled to love one another. We are compelled by love. Jesus said to love your neighbors as yourself. So that’s our motivation. Even when that’s an inconvenience to ourselves. Jesus said if someone asks you to carry your pack 1 mile, carry it 2. Not only that, but as Christians, we’re called to humbly and willingly serve and submit to our governing authorities, unless what we’re being asked to do is contrary to what God has commanded.”
If that isn’t sufficient motivation, you might also turn to 1 Corinthians 8:9: “Be careful, however, that the exercise of your rights does not become a stumbling block to the weak.”
There are limits to our rights in these times. Public health may mandate that we might — temporarily — be called upon to restrict our activities. I understand the pessimism. The Patriot Act has been a permanent infringement on the rights of Americans in exchange for security, or perceived security.
But the law and its interpretation is clear on this. In 1905, U.S. Supreme Justice John Marshall Harlan, a native of Boyle County, Kentucky,, no less, issued a ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that is still used today and in fact was used earlier this year in a COVID-19-related case in Texas.
Harlan wrote, in part: “The Constitution does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. ... A community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic. Individuals may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”
The general public needs us to wear masks, today. Not forever, but for a while.
The president calls it patriotic. Ministers call it our duty. It has been mandated by some governors and urged by others.
The only argument against it is personal pride. And those arguments are losing steam, perhaps in part because of the videos we’ve seen of people losing their composure in the face of a simple request to wear a mask. The tantrums are a bad look and perhaps underscore that in the face of a public health suggestion, some personal concerns are rather trivial.
There will be those of you who want to keep arguing. That’s fine. Just do it with a mask on. And for that segment of Americans that won’t wear a mask, no matter what the president says, no matter what the needs of society tell you, just know that your number is small, shrinking by the week. I won’t tell you that you’re on the wrong side of history. I will tell you that you’re on the wrong side of epidemiology — no matter how many wild-eyed anti-mask stories and theories you want to post.
One final thought: This is not about demonizing people. I’m seeing a lot of “you people who wouldn’t wear masks have cost us sports in the fall,” and similar rants. Could that be true? Probably. Does it accomplish much now? Probably not.
Let’s face it. On masks, Americans of all sides have fought the good fight. Now, for a just a while, we need to fight the real fight. Put on a mask, and let’s get to more important things.
