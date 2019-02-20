LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The status of Kentucky graduate transfer center Reid Travis’ sprained knee moves to center stage as the state’s greatest preoccupation until further information is shared by the university.
Travis, who has been a fantastic addition to the talented Kentucky roster as a transfer from Stanford, went down midway through the second half of the Wildcats’ victory at Missouri. Travis was injured when teammate Keldon Johnson stumbled into him after going for a rebound. He was able to limp off the court and to the locker room under his own power.
Later, the school said he was sidelined by a sprained knee and would not return to the game. He did not return the team bench, and Kentucky coach John Calipari said later he was in some discomfort.
Calipari said in his postgame news conference that Travis could “miss a week or two,” but that was just a guess.
The player will undergo an MRI in Lexington on Wednesday after the team returns. The Wildcats spent Tuesday night in Missouri because of a winter storm, instead of returning to Lexington by charter plane immediately, which is their normal practice.
Calipari does not have press availability until Friday, though an update could be forthcoming on the coach’s radio show Wednesday night.
“Hopefully he is going to be OK,” Calipari told reporters.
Travis, a 6-8, 240-pound forward from Minneapolis, has started all but three games for the Wildcats this season, averaging 11.3 points and nearly seven rebounds per game. But his importance extends beyond his numbers.
Travis is a a stabilizing force on the court, and his presence on the interior opens room for talented sophomore P.J. Washington to operate one-on-one. His strength and discipline in blocking out also creates rebounding opportunities for others.
He’s capable of big scoring games, going for 20 points or more four times this season, and he posted 18 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Kansas.
Without him at Missouri, Kentucky struggled a bit down the stretch. It was outrebounded. His absence means that young bigs Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery will have to play more minutes, and be more productive.
Calipari expected bigger things from Richards entering the season. He has averaged 3.5 points and 3 rebounds per game, playing just over 10 minutes per contest. Montgomery has steadily improved. The 6-10 McDonald's All-American who was a top-10 recruit averages 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, but had 11 points and 13 rebounds in a win over South Carolina two weeks ago.
Calipari acknowledged that after Travis’ injury, “I was just trying to get us out of here.”
Now, the Wildcats might be in survival mode for a little while longer.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.