LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Depending on where you look, there is no shortage of art and creativity in Louisville. Now, that creativity is taking center stage at the waterfront to support children in foster care.
More than 100 artists gathered at Big Four Lawn on Saturday for the Via Colori Festival with chalk and paint in hand to create art on the sidewalks. The annual festival is about creating large-scale street paintings – everything from superheroes to fantasy and fairy tales.
"If you stop and talk to the artists, they will tell you their stories, and I think there is some sort of inherent beauty to that,” event coordinator Dusty Siravo said.
The beneficiary of the festival is the New Beginnings Foundation, a nonprofit family service that provides resources and guidance to abused children and children in foster care. The sidewalk at the Big Four Lawn is sectioned off into squares, which were purchased in advance by sponsors, where the artists spend the day laboring over their masterpieces.
"One of the questions we get asked all the time is, 'Why foster care? Why art and foster care?' Siravo said. "Well, foster care is temporary. It’s not our jobs to save kids; it’s our jobs to keep them safe."
Several of the artists, including Amanda Hoback, know the foster system well. Jackson and Dawson Snelling were Hoback's inspiration for the event. The two were also in foster care and overcame several obstacles to get where they are today.
"I was adopted in 1979 along with a younger brother and sister, and we were all separated," Hoback said as she worked on a chalk drawing of a person she only recently met. "Two of us went to good homes, and one of us didn’t."
The artists know their masterpieces will only last until Mother Nature steps in, however.
"The rain washes it away, and you wonder why are you doing it," Hoback said, but you keep doing it, anyway. It washes away, and I go somewhere else and go do another one.”
The Via Colori festival is free and continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Big Four Lawn. In addition to the working artists, there were two stages of live music, several art vendors and food.
