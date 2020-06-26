LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in its 37-year history, the Crescent Hill Fourth of July Festival has been canceled.
The decision was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the Crescent Hill Community Council has declared July 4 to be a day of service and neighborhood cleanup. At 8:30 a.m., the public is invited to meet at the Peterson-Dumesnil House at 301 South Peterson Avenue to enjoy Heine Brothers' Coffee and McDonald's breakfast sandwiches.
From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., supplies will be distributed and participants will clean up the neighborhood.
Everyone is invited, but everyone is asked to wear masks.
