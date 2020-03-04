LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood man was arrested Tuesday night, months after police say he attacked a man at a cookout, leaving him with a severe brain bleed that almost led to paralysis.
According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Dec. 9 in Oldham County. Police say the victim was outside his home grilling out with friends, when 29-year-old Angel Loaisiga appeared, looking "extremely intoxicated."
Police say that "without warning," Loasiga attacked the man, shoving him to the ground and punching and kicking him. During the attack, police say the victim's head hit the pavement, and Loasiga began to punch and kick him in the head. The victim tried to get away, but police say he was too injured and Loasiga would just pull him back.
When neighbors intervened and tried to stop him, police say Loasiga went to his truck and grabbed a gun. Pointing his gun in the air, Loasiga threatened to kill anyone who came near him, according to court documents. He then returned to his apartment.
Police say the injured victim was able to return to his home with the help of neighbors, and declined to be treated by EMS.
But the next morning, police say the man started having seizures as a result of the attack, as well as suffering from chest pains and numbness in his legs. He called 911, and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he was told he was suffering from a brain bleed and a possible back injury that was causing partial paralysis in his lower extremities.
The police were called and the victim filed a report against Loasiga.
A few hours later, he was sent home from the hospital and told to come back in later for a checkup.
But the day before he was scheduled to return, the man began suffering from severe head pain, impaired vision and an inability to walk. When he returned for his checkup, police say the doctor told him his brain was still bleeding and surgery was required.
Tubes were then put into his brain to drain the bleeding, and medical devices were installed to help hold his brain in place to facilitate healing.
Police say the doctor also determined that if he had not returned for his checkup when he did, he likely would have been paralyzed.
A warrant was issued for Loasiga's arrest on Monday. Police say at that time, the victim was still suffering from the brain bleed.
Loaisiga was arrested on March 3 by officers with the Oldham County Police Department. He's charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to online records.
