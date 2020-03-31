LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Crestwood, Kentucky, is facing several felony charges after police said he was pulled over Monday night for driving 96 miles per hour.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 24-year-old Zachary Peters around 10:30 p.m. on March 30 after police said he was spotted traveling 96 miles per hour on Interstate 69 near the Hamilton-Meade County line. The speed limit there is 70.
During the traffic stop, police found a stolen gun, along with marijuana, cocaine, pills and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Peters was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail. His arrest comes just days after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. In addition to violating the declaration of a disaster emergency, Peters faces the following charges:
- Theft of a Firearm - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a handgun without a permit - Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon - Level 4 Felony
- Dealing Cocaine - Level 5 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana - Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana - Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Cocaine - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule Drug - Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia - Class C Misdemeanor
