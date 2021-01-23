LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood man was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Prospect.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of Covered Bridge Road, not far from the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, when a vehicle traveling southbound left the roadway for an unknown reason, according to the Oldham County Police Department.
Andres Parra, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Oldham County Police is working to determine what caused the crash.
Traffic Alert: KY Hwy 329 between Nevel Meade & Constantine Dr. is closed indefinitely due to a serious motor vehicle accident. Please choose alternate route.— Oldham County EMA (@OldhamCoKyEMA) January 23, 2021
As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Covered Bridge Road between Nevel Meade Drive and Constantine Drive was closed indefinitely while police cleared the scene.
This story may be updated.
