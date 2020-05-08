LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Creative pieces are being made for Team Kentucky in Crestwood.
Ryan Roling, the owner of Magnolia Woodwork, jokes he turned his hobby into a business four years ago after his wife ran out of projects for him.
Roling, who typically creates custom furniture, also created wooden compassion bowties. Before he could introduce the ties to the world, COVID-19 hit, so he sent one of the bow ties to Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner. Stack sported the tie during Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Wednesday news conference.
"We have created the compassion ties specifically for the Team Kentucky Fund," Roling said. "It's a green fabric paired with a walnut hardwood."
A "significant portion" of the proceeds from the compassion ties will be donated to Team Kentucky, the state's fund that provides assistance to those who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rolling said he feels fortunate and that the least he could do was give back to the community.
