LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews were called to battle a fire at an abandoned church near downtown Louisville on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to Brook Street just east of Interstate 65 just before 9 a.m. Friday. Brook Street was closed for about two hours between Breckinridge and College Street.
At least four fire trucks arrived at the scene along with EMS, but no injuries were reported. The fire was contained very quickly. Crews did have to cut through the front door to gain access.
Louisville Fire & Rescue Major Troy Graviss told WDRB that the back door of the church was open and someone spotted a person running away. It appears the fire was started by someone trying to keep warm, and there were other spots inside the church that showed similar evidence of small fires.
The church is near a lot that the city of Louisville just purchased to create a homeless space.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.