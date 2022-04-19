LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon at a New Albany apartment complex.
According to Lafayette Township Fire Department, the New Albany Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the Knobs Pointe Apartments on Paoli Pike, just northwest of the Interstate 265 interchange. Chief Jeremy Klein said workers in the building accidentally started the fire. The building was being remodeled from a previous fire, and the work was almost finished, Klein said.
The department said Paoli Pike would be "shut down or heavily congested" and that drivers should avoid the area so emergency services can work.
A webcam in the area captured a plume of white smoke coming from the location.
No one was hurt.
