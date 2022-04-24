LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Old Louisville around 10 p.m. Sunday night.
Several firefighters were on scene at the apartment complex near South 6th Street and Park Avenue. That's near Louisville's Central Park.
There were no injuries in the fire, Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said.
The American Red Cross and Louisville Fire Department are working to help residents who have been displaced from the fire.
