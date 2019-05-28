LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews were called to the scene of a warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Burning building at the 1400 block of Magazine Street. More fire trucks on the way @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/DormwHc04N— Jessica Bard (@JessBardReports) May 28, 2019
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the initial calls came in just before 3 p.m. reporting that there was a fire at a vacant warehouse.
Crews were called to the intersection of South 15th Street and Magazine Street, where heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the building. That smoke could be seen from blocks away.
MetroSafe says five fire engines and four fire trucks have been called to the two-alarm fire.
No one has been injured, according to MetroSafe. MetroSafe says fire crews have opted to adopt a defensive strategy by allowing the fire to burn itself out.
Broadway was closed at the intersection with South 15th Street.
