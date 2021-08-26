LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A commercial building went up in flames on Del Park Terrace in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday night.
Few details are available right now, but WDRB's crew at the scene reported seeing hazmat crews and about 15 firetrucks as large columns of flames came from the building — Anderson Finishing — which was fully involved.
MEANWHILE: @loukyfire is also working a large fire at a commercial building on Del Park Terrace in West Louisville. Huge columns of flames. Fully involved. I’m told neighbors saw lightning in area before the blaze. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pvbdSSTJ0B— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
MORE IMAGES of the fire on Del Terrace. The flames are still intense. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/mOhgWP3upC— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
Building is Anderson Finishing. 80,000 square feet. Per @loukyfire: flammable and potentially explosive materials/chemicals inside. Hazmat and 15 firetrucks here. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/WbFtGepOZN— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
Neighbors told WDRB they saw lightning in the area before the fire started.
It's unclear if there are any rescues or injuries. Louisville Fire told WDRB that flammable and potentially explosive materials and chemicals were inside the building.
