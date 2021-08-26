LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A commercial building went up in flames on Del Park Terrace in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday night.

Few details are available right now, but WDRB's crew at the scene reported seeing hazmat crews and about 15 firetrucks as large columns of flames came from the building — Anderson Finishing — which was fully involved. 

Neighbors told WDRB they saw lightning in the area before the fire started.

It's unclear if there are any rescues or injuries. Louisville Fire told WDRB that flammable and potentially explosive materials and chemicals were inside the building.

