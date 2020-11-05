LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers will notice several changes to a busy stretch of Bardstown Road in the Highlands this week.
Metro Councilman Brandon Coan said the configuration of the road, poor lighting and confusion for out-of-towners makes Bardstown Road unsafe.
"The study that we did reveals that it's one of the most dangerous roads in the entire state of Kentucky in terms of crashes," Coan said.
It's been functioning as a commuter highway.
"In order for the Highlands to really thrive as a local business corridor, we need to sort of take back the street," Coan said.
As part of the improvements, the traffic pattern on Bardstown Road between Eastern Parkway and Baxter Avenue will shift.
"That's what I worry about the most is the speed of the traffic," said Nancy Peterson, the owner of Edenside Gallery, which sits on Bardstown Road just north of Eastern Parkway.
This week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet re-striped the road to make it one-lane each direction. There will be 24/7 on-street parking on both sides. Designated left turning lanes along Bardstown Road at the large intersections will also cut down on backups.
However, some are not in support.
"I came here Wednesday morning to notice that I have lost all seven of my parking spaces," said Jason Shepherd, the owner of J. Shepherd Cigar. "And in addition to that, they've added a TARC stop directly in front of my business and the entrance to my parking lot."
Shepherd said he was not made aware of the TARC stop ahead of time.
"This is obviously a mistake," he said.
Shepherd is now using cigar boxes to deter TARC riders after he said several were sitting on his property. He's received responses to his concerns that said under state guidelines, the new striping needs to allow more space for TARC buses to enter and exit.
"Nobody has told me yet who exactly designed and placed with complete disregard to pedestrians, to bus riders and to businesses and residences," Shepherd said. "I'm just not sure why they didn't design it 30 or 40, 50 feet in this direction, on the corner of actually Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway or completely eliminate this stop all together. I don't see what the problem is."
Coan said he went to visit Shepherd at his store and put him in touch with those in charge of the project.
"That's just part of the deal when they're re-designing the roadway," Coan said. "They had to made decisions on all businesses taken as a whole."
The center lane "direction lights" are turned off this week. Eventually, the lights will be removed.
The project will also include repaving and is expected to be finished at the end of next year or the beginning of 2022.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.