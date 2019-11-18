LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hughes and Coleman breaks ground on a new office to help more accident victims.
The law firm that specializes in personal injury cases held a ceremony for its new office on Dixie Highway near Farnsley Road Monday morning.
It will be on the same property as the existing Hughes and Coleman office in Shively, which will be torn down when construction on the new building is complete.
"I think the whole corner here will be something that'll help the whole neighborhood and maybe some other will come behind us and do stuff as well," co-founder Lee Coleman said. "We're looking forward to our home and being part of your home."
Hughes and Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered money for people hurt from car accidents, defective medical products and nursing home abuse.
