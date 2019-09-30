LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tents were coming down Monday, one day after the event that claims to be the largest rock festival in the country came to an end.
Louder Than Life is officially over. People could be seen breaking down the camping and stage areas Monday morning.
Louder Than Life was the third weekend in a row that brought huge crowds to Louisville. The first was the inaugural Hometown Rising event that drew in about 70,000 fans. The second was last weekend, when 90,000 people showed up for Bourbon and Beyond.
Louder Than Life -- the final event -- brought the likes of Rob Zombie and Slipknot to the stage to rock Louisville for one last weekend of the festivals.
Officials say 128,292 people attended the event. On Sunday night, the festival posted on Facebook that it was the largest rock festival in America.
Fans say it definitely didn't disappoint, especially after a washout last year.
"It was an awesome weekend," said Leia Isbell, a Louder Than Life camper. "All of the bands -- well, most of the bands -- did pretty good. Biggest crowd we've seen so far. I went to go get water one time and didn't expect the crowd to be as deep as it was, so I had to make my way back to the front of the stage. But all-in-all, it was a pretty great weekend."
But while fans were boot-scootin' and boogy-ing and head-banging through the concerts, the Louisville Metro Police Department was flooded with noise complaints.
Campers say they have to be packed up by noon and a worker on-site said they hope to have everything torn down by Thursday.
