LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana motel left vacant after being sold last summer has been torn down.
Heavy construction equipment was brought in Wednesday to demolish the old America's Best Inn and Suites on Eastern Boulevard near Interstate 65 in Clarksville.
The town bought the motel and adjacent properties for nearly $5 million in July. The town council plans to lease the property to a developer to build a sports complex with volleyball and basketball courts.
Construction on the new complex is scheduled to start by next spring.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.