LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 160 people from electric co-ops in Kentucky are heading to Louisiana to help restore power after Hurricane Ida.
Some crews started rolling out Wednesday morning.
Kentucky Electric Cooperatives said other crews left Tuesday, and even more will leave Thursday.
LG&E and KU said it released 84 line technicians to head south to help with the restoration efforts.
LG&E said even with these crews helping in Louisiana, it's still fully prepared to take care of any issues back home.
