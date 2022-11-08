LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews from several fire departments fought a large brush fire for several hours Tuesday on Fort Knox property before bringing it under control.
The Zoneton Fire Department was just one of six departments working to contain the flames. Zoneton Fire officials said the fire started burning a couple days ago, but high winds caused it to spread Tuesday over a large part of the tank range and training areas at Fort Knox.
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles. Fire crews said for safety reasons created a perimeter to keep the fire from spreading more.
A post on the Mount Washington Fire Protection District's Facebook page said the fire was contained after "a long exhausting day."
It's not yet clear what sparked the fire in the first place.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.