LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Brandenburg is now under a boil water advisory after many residents lost water pressure due to a leak that caused a pump to fail around 6 o'clock Monday morning.
Crews found the leak on Old Ekron Road and worked all night to fix it.
Officials are still asking people to conserve water and hope to end the non-essential water advisory by Tuesday afternoon.
Brandenburg Public Works Director TJ Hughes estimates around 400 gallons a minute leaked from the system.
Thousands of people have been without water since the pump failure, so the city brought in bottled water and non-potable water in a tanker truck for residents to use to flush toilets.
The city will use its website and Facebook page to let residents know when the advisory is lifted.
