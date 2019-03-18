Crews install lane reflectors along US 42 in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers on the east end of Jefferson County will soon see more clearly when it rains at night.
Crews started installing new lane reflectors Monday along US 42 from the Watterson Expressway heading east into Oldham County.
Much of the road is newly paved, and rain can make it difficult for drivers to see the lines at night because of the glare.
KYTC needed to wait until the temperatures averaged about 50 degrees during the day for the markers to secure.
