LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been one year since the New Albany Floyd County School Board approved a new soccer field for New Albany High School.
The field now sits in front of the new Green Valley Elementary School, where the old school was demolished and crews finished installing the turf on Tuesday. It will serve as the home field for New Albany High School soccer.
Crews are now working on completing bathrooms and locker rooms.
The field is set to be complete by November.
