LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews on both sides of the river were out in full force Saturday preparing for incoming winter weather.
Crews with KYTC and Louisville hit the roads before 6 p.m Saturday to begin prepping the roads. They say this round of winter weather is different because of rain that came through the area all day, making the roads wet.
With below freezing temperatures expected overnight and into Sunday morning, both KYTC and Louisville Metro have been trying to fight against it.
"Really, we can't start putting any salt down until it changes over to snow, because if we put it down when it's raining, it's just going to wash away, and even when it changes to snow, we have to watch the air temperature and the pavement temperature and see when it's starting to sick," said Andrea Clifford, with KYTC.
Officials say the real issue they're concerned with Saturday going into Sunday morning is the rain freezing on the roads.
"There's some talk of a possible flash freeze, so the possibility of ice is the biggest issue, which is why we'll be in a hurry to get that layer of salt down," said Harold Adams with Louisville Metro Public Works.
The salt both the city of Louisville and KYTC use is coated with calcium chloride, which officials say makes it more effective.
With sub-freezing temperatures sticking around Kentuckiana until early next week, KYTC says they might need two or three shifts go get the roads in good shape again.
"Motorists need to understand that we cannot treat every square inch of pavement all at once. This is going to take a while to clear. It may take well into the day tomorrow because of the temperatures," Clifford said.
Officials are advising those in rural areas to remain patient, since crews will focus on major roads first.
"There are a lot of concerns with the low temperatures, because at lower temperatures, salt is not as effective," Clifford said.
In Louisville, there are about 110 snow routes throughout the city.
"Those routes focus on major arteries and the connectors between them, and you may not know, we don't do neighborhood streets," Adams said.
The goal is to try to give the snow and ice as little of a chance as possible to adhere to the roadways. But officials are also worried about wind gusts affecting their drivers and others who may be forced to be out on the road.
Louisville Metro Public Works and Emergency Services say all pets should be brought inside and to avoid travel between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, when it's expected to be messy.
