Crews preparing site for new Shepherdsville fire station

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shepherdsville council members discussed a financial change for the plans regarding the new fire department Monday.
New fire trucks, a new sub station and a new training facility were already approved for the 2018-19 budget. So Fire Chief Layne Troutman said Monday’s second reading of the ordinance is a formality. However, the change approves how the city is paying for the different projects.
Originally, the plan was to pay for everything all together, but Troutman said the department “needed the money faster for the fire trucks.” So they bought those separately, but that meant the city would need to split up the finances.
“We did that loan separate,” Troutman said. “And then we had to re-bid for the station and the training facility.”
This will not impact the cost of the new equipment or the new facilities.
Troutman said the additions to the fire department are necessary to meet the safety needs of the growing city. Once the new station is built, 80 to 85 percent of the community will be living within three miles of a fire station, which translates to quicker response times.
“Our goal right now, with all the businesses coming in, we’re trying to get our ISP rates down,” Troutman said.
A fire department’s ISO rating impacts business and home insurance rates. Right now, Shepherdsville’s rating is a “three”, but Troutman said they are aiming for a “class one.” Response rates, station locations and the amount of logged training time impacts the ISO ratings.
Work has already started at the location for the new training facility and the sub station. Troutman said crews are getting ready to pour concrete next. The training facility is being assembled out of state and could be delivered to the site in the summer. The sub station could be completed in September.
The three new fire apparatus should be delivered in the next three weeks. The fire chief intends to inspect them first in early February before approving them for delivery.
