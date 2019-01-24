LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works is coordinating several city and utility projects on downtown Louisville streets, but some business owners said their bottom line is taking a hit the longer these projects drag out.
For months, Karen Welch, who co-owns Crafts Gallery at the corner of Fourth and Chestnut Streest in downtown Louisville, said crews have been blocking one or multiple corners doing some kind of work that she believes is connected to LG&E. She understands projects need to happen, but she wishes she understood what was happening and how much longer it would take.
“I know the goal is to have it all done before Derby,” Welch said. “And I’m not saying that this won’t be cleaned up before Derby. I just hope I can be here by that time.
“Right now, you have no access to my door. I’m completely blocked. I have no sidewalk traffic unless someone bravely cuts through the barriers because they want to get in here.”
Metro Public Works is responsible for coordinating the different projects going on.
“You have all the utility companies, LG&E, MSD, water, [and] you have the telecomm companies,” said Harold Adams, the spokesman for Metro Public Works. “We have monthly coordination meetings. There’s one meeting where all of those come together to discuss things together and share plans. And then we meet individually with each utility to go over their plans as well.”
Adams said there is a reason why a lot of work is happening right now.
“You had the bridges projects going on. You had the international convention center going on. You had the Omni project going on,” Adams said. “All of those, more or less, at the same time. So some of the utility work that might ordinarily been done had to even wait.”
Adams said now that those projects are complete, “utilities are rushing in” to get their work done, and the city is trying to knock out its projects before paving season starts.
City crews are working on repairing and replacing old underground conduit for streetlights. That requires tearing up some of the road and the neighboring street corners. But the goal is to finish this winter so those areas are ready to be paved once the weather warms up.
Adams said a goal for coordinating all the projects is to make sure that if multiple groups need to work in one area, it all gets done before having to pave. So the department provides everyone with the city’s paving schedule.
“They work around our paving schedule,” Adams said. “We adjust the paving schedule to work with them. It’s a give and take.”
But Welch said, much of the time, it feels like projects are left unfinished and abandoned or they drag on with multiple agencies tearing it up, paving and tearing it up again. She said it leaves drivers and business owners confused, frustrated and worried about their future.
“Let’s revitalize and rejuvenate neighborhoods. We’ll have people invest. But then you lay this on it,” said Welch, pointing to the construction out her shop’s front door. “And it’s so intense that you cannot survive.”
Adams said business owners are welcome to call the department at (502)-574-5810 if they have questions or concerns about ongoing projects.
If your car was damaged while driving through a city work zone, you could submit a claim in an attempt to get reimbursed for repairs. Call Metro311 and ask to make a claim. Metro311 will supply you with a claim form that is submitted to the city’s Risk Management office, where it will be determined if the claim is fulfilled.
Here is a partial list of ongoing projects in the downtown Louisville area. Metro Public Works was still compiling a list as of Thursday afternoon.
MSD
- Wenzel Street, between East Liberty Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, closed for a property service connection repair. Expected to be complete by Tuesday, Jan. 29.
- Franklin and Buchanan Streets, intersection temporarily opened, the repair to the underground floodgate is delayed due to high river levels
- 13th and Main streets, intersections closed for connections to Waterway Protection Tunnel, completion date of March 15
Louisville Water Company
• Replacing lead service lines in the 1700 block of Market Street
LG&E-KU
- Two electrical equipment vaults are being constructed under sidewalks to provide service for new buildings
- Holiday Inn at 1st Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Cambria Hotel at Floyd and Market
- One electrical equipment vault is being worked on located near 4th and Liberty Streets
- Cable replacement work happening in various parts of downtown
- Four projects starting soon (next few weeks) to rework four vaults between Broadway and Chestnut Street on Fourth Street to support the city with their 4th Street Streetscape project that is currently underway
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.