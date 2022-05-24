LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gone are the red Xs and green arrows that hung above Bardstown Road, the end of a decades-long era along the Highlands' iconic roadway.
Louisville Public Works crews removed many of the lights Monday, which also removes some of the visual clutter above Bardstown Road. More importantly, it takes away some of the confusion for drivers.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the lane lights helped change the direction and flow of traffic to and from downtown Louisville during the morning and evening commutes. Since then, there have been some big changes.
Not as many drivers need to go downtown with remote working. Parking is now allowed on both sides of Bardstown Road during commute hours to help local business. And all of that means the traffic flow and lane configurations stay the same throughout the day.
So the lane lights are now history, one of many changes happening in an effort to improve traffic, safety and visual appeal along Bardstown Road:
- More crosswalks will be added
- The road will be repaved from Broadway to Bonnycastle Avenue
- Some of the large telephone poles will be removed
- 250 trees will be planted on both sides of Bardstown Road
The overall project is expected to cost about $1.5 million and should be completed by the fall.
But is there a future for those lane lights? Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong is taking suggestions on how to re-use them, like public art or auctioning them off as a fundraiser.
