FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have removed the statue of Jefferson Davis from its base in the Kentucky Capitol rotunda.
The statue was removed from its base around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. Governor Andy Beshear wore a hard-hat and stood along work crews as he pushed the controls to lift the statue off its base.
By mid-morning, dozens of workers continue to work on removing the statue from the building. The statue is expected to be moved from the rotunda by Saturday afternoon. It's unclear when the base will be moved.
Artifacts were discovered inside the statue's base and removed, including a newspaper and empty bottle of Glenmore straight bourbon whiskey with a paper inside. That bottle is expected to be opened soon to reveal exactly what is inside. That will happen as soon as officials figure out a safe way to do so without damaging the aged paper.
