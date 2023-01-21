LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive.
The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy smoke on the second floor.
PRP Fire District, Fairdale Fire and Louisville Fire also responded. In total, officials say 25 firefighters were called in to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
