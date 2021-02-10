LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are responding to a water main break in New Albany, Indiana.
“The water company is working to isolate a 16” main on Cherry Street in order to get water pressure back up," said Mike Hall, a spokesman for the city. "They are calling in locates and getting a crew on to work on it once it is located."
Officials had no further information as of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
A caller into WDRB News on Wednesday night said Cherry, State and Main streets were all impacted.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
