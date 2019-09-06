LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews responded to a water main break near the University of Louisville campus Friday morning.
According to Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company, an 8-inch water main broke under South Fourth Street near the campus at about 9 a.m.
The break interrupted water service to some nearby buildings. Service is expected to be completely restored early Friday afternoon.
An image released by the Louisville Water Company shows damage to the pavement.
Repairs are expected to continue throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday morning.
South Fourth Street will be closed at the railroad overpass by the campus until repairs are completed.
A spokesman for the University of Louisville says the school was not affected.
