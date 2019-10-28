LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic signal near Horseshoe Southern Indiana in Floyd County, Indiana will be put back into service on Tuesday.
The traffic signal was previously removed because of the crumbling road, that has since been repaired.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will reinstall the traffic signal on State Road 111 near the casino parking garage, weather permitting, on Oct. 29.
Crews will be on site to maintain traffic flow while the signal is reinstalled. The signal poles were reinstalled earlier this month.
An electronic message board will notify drivers of the change in the traffic pattern.
